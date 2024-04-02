Alberto Restaurant introduces special white asparagus menu this April

This April, Hua Hin’s food enthusiasts are in for a special treat.

Throughout the month, Alberto Restaurant by Rossano elevates the culinary experience with a menu dedicated to one of the most prized vegetables in French cuisine – white asparagus.

Imported directly from France, this gourmet ingredient is a testament to the restaurant’s commitment to offering unique and sophisticated dining options.

White asparagus is often hailed for its delicate flavour, which is milder and slightly sweeter compared to its green counterpart. Its unique taste and texture arise from the meticulous method of cultivation it undergoes. Grown underground to prevent chlorophyll development, the spears are kept away from sunlight, hence retaining their characteristic ivory hue. This process not only imparts a distinct flavour profile but also preserves the asparagus’s tender, succulent texture. It’s really quite something.

Nutritionally, white asparagus is a powerhouse, packed with an array of vitamins and minerals. It is rich in fibre, vitamin C, vitamin E, and folate, making it not only a delectable but also a healthful addition to any meal. Its antioxidant properties contribute to overall wellness, supporting immune health and providing anti-inflammatory benefits.

The culinary versatility of white asparagus is another aspect that makes it a favoured ingredient among chefs. It can be prepared in various ways – steamed, boiled, grilled, or incorporated into soups and salads, making it a perfect accompaniment to a wide range of dishes.

This adaptability is splendidly showcased in Alberto Restaurant’s April specials, where white asparagus takes centre stage, paired with premium ingredients such as Bellota ham, marinated beef carpaccio, snow fish, and even a broiled Hokkaido sea scallop.

Alberto’s special menu for April highlights the exquisite nature of white asparagus in dishes such as White Asparagus with Poached Egg and Hollandaise Sauce and White Asparagus with Snow Fish and Bearnaise Sauce. Each dish has been carefully created to complement the asparagus’s subtle flavours, ensuring a culinary experience that is as delightful as it is memorable.

The introduction of white asparagus at Alberto Restaurant offers both locals and visitors to Hua Hin an opportunity to indulge in a unique gastronomic experience.

Alberto Restaurant invites people in Hua Hin to explore the delicate and delightful flavours of this exceptional vegetable.

