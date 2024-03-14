Albino buffalo in Phetchaburi sells for record 18 MILLION baht

An albino buffalo named Ko Muang Phet, owned by Damrongsak Morakot from Phetchaburi, has been sold for an unprecedented 18 million baht (approximately 540,000 USD).

The sale of Ko Muang Phet set a new record and has hit the headlines throughout Thailand, particularly amongst those involved in the buffalo trading industry.

Ko Muang Phet, celebrated for its exceptional beauty and size, has become a prized asset due to its extraordinary breeding capabilities, with a 90% chance of producing albino offspring. This rarity enhances its value significantly in the buffalo breeding sector, as albino buffaloes are highly sought after.

The buffalo, standing tall at 180 centimeters and just about five years old, has not only made its mark in breeding but also in the entertainment industry. It starred in the latest adaptation of the beloved TV drama “Mon Rak Luk Thung,” playing the role of Ai Khlaow’s buffalo, further elevating its status.

Previously acclaimed as Thailand’s top giant breeding buffalo, Ko Muang Phet has consistently triumphed in competitions. However, it has recently been retired from the competitive scene to focus on breeding.

The sale took place at the 12th Uthai Thani Thai Buffalo Festival, where Wanasuwan Farm from Chiang Rai acquired the buffalo for 18 million baht, making it the most expensive buffalo purchase in the event’s history.

Damrongsak Morakot, the former owner, shared his journey from raising standard buffaloes to establishing the 9 Morakot Farm in Phetchaburi’s Tha Yang district. His farm, now a profitable venture generating up to 8 million baht annually, was significantly boosted by Ko Muang Phet’s presence. Treating the buffalo like a member of his family, Damrongsak’s decision to sell was bittersweet.

He expressed his hope that the new owners would continue to uphold the legacy of Ko Muang Phet, further advancing the albino buffalo industry in Thailand. Damrongsak’s said he hopes to help elevate Thailand’s position in the global buffalo breeding market and revitalizing the industry for future generations.

comments