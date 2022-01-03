Alcohol and speeding account for most road traffic accidents in Prachuap during New Year

Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and speeding, were the main cause of road traffic accidents throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan during the first five days of the New Year holidays.

On Monday (Jan 3), data released from the Prachuap Khiri Khan office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation revealed there had been a total of 30 accidents and 3 fatalities during the first 5 days of the campaign to prevent and reduce traffic accidents in the province throughout the New Year.

The data, obtained from 29 December 2022 to 1 January 2022, found that 66.7 percent of accidents were the result of speeding, while driving under the influence was a factor in 33.3 precent of cases.

Most accidents involved motorcyclists.

Last month, officials set a goal of no more than 54 road traffic accidents and 5 fatalities in Prachuap Khiri Khan province between 29 December 2021 to 4 January 2022.

Nationally, data released on Jan 2 found there had been a total of 1,915 traffic accidents, with 1,894 people injured and 226 people killed between Dec 29 and Jan 1.

So far, accidents are down 18.9% and deaths are down 20.4% compared to the same period last year, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

However, many people were expected to return to Bangkok and their provinces of work today (Monday) having travelled up country to celebrate New Year with family.

Motorists were advised to drive safely, respect speed limits and ensure they break up long journeys by taking sufficient rest.

