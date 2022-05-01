Alcohol restrictions lifted throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan

The Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Public Health Office has announced a lifting of restrictions regarding the sale of alcohol.

From today (May 1) any bar or restaurant in the province with an SHA or SHA Plus safety certification is permitted to serve alcohol.

Previously only SHA certified restaurants located in the special tourism ‘blue zone’ of Hua Hin and Nong Khae districts were allowed to serve alcohol.

But now, any certified venue located in any district in Prachuap Khiri Khan is permitted to serve alcohol until midnight.

This means that popular venues such as Mulligan’s Pub located at the Banyan Golf Club, and the Monsoon Valley Vineyard, which are located outside of Hua Hin and Nong Khae, can now serve alcoholic beverages.

In addition, venues located in districts such as Pranburi, Sam Roi Yot and Thap Sakae can also sell alcohol.

All venues must all maintain the ‘Covid Free Setting’ standards and follow the DMHTTA protocol which includes social distancing and temperature screening for customers, among other preventive measures.

The announcement (Order #4823 /2565), which was published late on Saturday night, is the most significant easing of restrictions regarding the sale of alcohol since the rules were introduced more than one year ago.

