Alcohol still banned in restaurants in Hua Hin, but some other measures relaxed

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday announced an easing of some restrictions in provinces in Thailand.

For Prachuap Khiri Khan, which of course includes Hua Hin, the province has been declared an orange zone, with shopping malls, department stores and schools given the green light to open as normal.

Restaurants can also open as normal but the ban on the sale of alcohol remains in place.

Sports facilities can also reopen but with limited spectators. Activities limited to no more than 150 people.

The new measures are effective from Monday June 21.

However, people in Hua Hin should be aware the provincial governor can adjust or impose restrictions as he deems necessary in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Elsewhere, neighbouring Phetchaburi province, which includes Cha Am, is a red zone with shopping malls and schools being given permission to reopen but restaurants must limit the number of customers and close by 11pm.

In dark red zones, restaurants can open to dine in customers but only operate at 50% capacity, while shopping malls can open until 9pm. Schools must also remain closed.

In yellow zones, restaurants, schools, shopping centres and department stores can open as normal. Alcohol is also permitted to be sold in restaurants.

Face masks must continue to be worn in all provinces in Thailand.

Dark red zones:

Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan

Red zones:

Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Pattani, Phetchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi,Songkhla, Trang, Yala and Narathiwat.

Orange zones:

Ayutthaya, Chanthaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Prachuap Khiri Khan,Ranong, Ratchaburi, Rayong, Sa Kaeo and Samut Songkhram.

Yellow zones:

Amnat Charoen, Ang Thong, Bueng Kan, Buriram, Chainat, Chaiyaphum, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Chumphon, Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Lopburi, Mae Hong Son, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Nan, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, Phetchabun, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Phuket, Prachinburi, Phayao,Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Satun, Sing Buri, Sukhothai, Sisaket, Suphan Buri, Surat Thani, Surin,Tak, Trat,Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Uthai Thani, Uttaradit, Yasothon

