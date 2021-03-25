Alcoholic beverages are not allowed

25th March, Hua Hin – This coming Sunday (28th March) is the election day for the mayor and the members of Hua Hin.

Thus, distributing or catering all kinds of liquor, selling from 6:00 pm before election day (27th March) until the next day 6:00 pm on the election day, all alcoholic beverages are banned by the act for electing members of local councils/administrators.

If anyone found guilty of selling, distributing, catering all kinds of liquor in the constituency area, they should be liable to imprisonment for a term of not exceeding 6 months or to a fine of ten thousand baht (not exceeding), or both.

comments