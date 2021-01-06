Alcoholic beverages not totally prohibited, take–away only

5 Jan, HUA HIN – Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul along with officials from the Department of Public Health and Environment visited the Khao Noi community, Dinosaur Market, Samor Prong Market and Chat Chai Market to spray disinfectants to prevent the spread of the disease and to gain confidence from the public.

In addition, the Prachuap Khiri Khan Communicable Disease Committee had announced that restaurants are allowed to serve food but must comply with safety health measures such as temperature check, seating arrangements and limiting the number of customers using the service. Alcoholic beverages are for take-away only and not allowed for consumption in the premises.

