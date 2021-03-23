All media outlets to welcome summer

23rd March, Prachuap Khiri Khan – Asst Professor Naphap Ronnaktim vice president of Rajamangala University Wittayalai Wang Klai Kanwon, Hua Hin welcomed all the media outlets, newspaper groups, radio stations, and electronic media in the early summer of Hua Hin.

This is to thank all the media for helping to broadcast information in various activities of the university in the past.

Currently, the faculty and the university has become popular and well known in the society of Hua Hin and Prachuap.

The banquet for all media outlets of Hua Hin at the beginning of the summer, the university has continued to do every year and also has the opportunity to meet with every media to create harmony and hospitality.

As for the Rajamangala Chom Kluen Hotel, there is a beachfront accommodation with a total of 135 standard rooms, Suites and Villas, price starting from 1,500-4,000 baht.

comments