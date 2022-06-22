All you need to know about the Hua Hin fireworks festival this weekend

Hua Hin is gearing up to host a major fireworks festival this coming weekend.

The “Amazing Thailand Fireworks Festival 2022 @ Hua Hin” will be held between 24-26 June in Khao Takiab.

The fireworks will be set off from the Khao Takiab pier with spectators able to watch from the Hua Don Beach.

The three day event kicks at 5pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which as well as the fireworks displays will also see a host of musical performances from a variety of different artists.

There are also food trucks, vendors selling community products and locally sourced food and traditional Thai dance performances with each of the night’s activities finishing by approximately 11pm.

More than 1,700 fireworks will be set off at the event to produce what is being billed as a spectacular light, color and sound display, which will also include live music from well known Thai artists such as Bee Peerapat, Paradox, The Parkinson, Noi PRU, Burin Boonvisut, CD-Kuntee Pitithan, Ja Nongpanee, Ble Pathumrat RSiam, and Kratae- Kratai RSiam.

And that’s not all, with the help of augmented reality, spectators will be able to view an AR firework display remotely using their smartphone.

Each night will include two firework displays.

On Friday, the first firework display will begin at 19.50 and last for approximately 20 minutes, before the second display will begin at 21.10.

On Saturday and Sunday, the first firework display will begin at 19.00 and last for 20 minutes, with the second display getting underway at 21.10.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Hua Hin Municipality, Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Administrative Organization, and Hua Hin-Cha-Am Tourism Business Association have joined forces to organise the event.

Organisers believe the event, which is expected to be one of the largest held in Hua Hin since the pandemic, will be a big boost for Hua Hin’s tourism industry and the local economy.

Meanwhile, Ms Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, TAT’s Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing revealed that TAT is collaborating with a variety of public and private sector organisations and associations aimed at raising the average occupancy rate of hotels across the country to more than 55 percent.

Particular emphasis is being placed on the Bangkok-Samut Sakhon-Samut Songkhram-Phetchaburi-Prachuap Khiri Khan route, which has been popular with domestic tourists during the pandemic, particularly at weekends.

The route has already generated 14,500-16,000 million baht in revenue in the first half of 2022, Ms Thapanee said.

