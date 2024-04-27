Amazing Cha-Am – Hua Hin Consumer Fair starts in Chiang Mai with exclusive travel deals

The “Amazing Cha-Am – Hua Hin Consumer Fair” started on April 26 at the Central Festival Chiang Mai, bringing exclusive travel packages from Cha-Am and Hua Hin to the northern city of Chiang Mai.

Presiding over the event’s opening, Mr. Veerapong Ritrod, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai, alongside key representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) offices in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, launched the three-day event, which promises a diverse array of attractions and special offers aimed at bolstering tourism connections between the regions.

The fair, hosted on the ground floor of the Central Festival mall, showcases over 20 businesses from Cha-Am and Hua Hin. These vendors are offering promotional travel packages that include flight tickets, accommodations, local attractions, and golf courses, all at discounted rates.

This event is part of a move by the TAT Phetchaburi, led by Mr. Niti Vongvichasvasdi, and the TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan, under the guidance of Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, to stimulate the tourism sector by making inter-provincial travel more accessible and appealing.

Attendees also have the opportunity to explore and purchase some of Phetchaburi and Hua Hin’s finest products, such as palm sugar desserts, authentic chilled rice dishes, and intricate salt sculptures. A unique feature of this year’s fair is the “from grape to glass” exhibit, which educates visitors on the wine-making process, complemented by various interactive activities like photo booths and social media check-ins. These activities enhance the visitor experience, offering chances to win exclusive memorabilia and prizes, including a round-trip flight ticket from Chiang Mai to Hua Hin.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Ritrod emphasized the significance of Chiang Mai as a key tourist destination and praised the collaborative effort of the TAT offices and the provinces involved. “Chiang Mai’s distinct cultural identity and the enduring appeal of its historical and natural sites make it a beloved destination. We are thrilled to host the ‘Amazing Cha-Am – Hua Hin Consumer Fair,’ which not only enhances the visibility of Cha-Am and Hua Hin but also fortifies the tourism ties between our regions,” he stated.

The festival is expected to draw significant attention and participation from locals and tourists, eager to explore the varied offerings of Hua Hin and Cha-am. It runs from April 26 through April 28, 2024, providing a perfect opportunity for visitors to plan their next getaway.

