Amazing Cha-Am – Hua Hin Consumer Fair to be held in Chiang Mai, April 26-28

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with the Phetchaburi Office, Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, and the Chiang Mai Office, alongside the Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association and AirAsia, are set to host the “Amazing Cha-Am – Hua Hin Consumer Fair” from April 26 to 28, 2024.

The event will take place at the Central Festival Chiang Mai Shopping Centre, drawing over 20 leading tour operators from the coastal regions of Cha-am and Hua Hin to Thailand’s northern capital.

The fair aims to strengthen tourism ties between the northern regions and the Cha-am – Hua Hin area, enticing residents of Chiang Mai and surrounding northern provinces with a range of travel-related products and services. These include travel packages, accommodations, tourist attractions, and even golf course offers.

Mr. Niti Vongvichasvasdi, Director of TAT Phetchaburi, and Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, Director of TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan, highlighted the fair as a significant opportunity to bolster cross-regional tourism, aligning with both government policies and the goals of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

They expressed confidence that the fair will not only introduce the northern community to the vibrant culture and lifestyle of the Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan regions but also foster economic benefits and cultural exchange.

The fair aims to present the “soft power” of the Cha-Am and Hua Hin regions, showcasing their unique cultural identities and promoting the local way of life. It’s expected to boost the sales of tourism products and services, contributing to economic growth and benefiting local communities under the “Happy Now” campaign, which promotes travel to these regions throughout the year.

Event attendees will also enjoy a chance to win special prizes, such as free plane tickets from Chiang Mai to Hua Hin courtesy of AirAsia. Additionally, the fair will feature a series of engaging demonstrations, including a showcase of local specialties like sugar palm desserts and Khao Chae according to traditional Muang Phet recipes, sculptures made from salt, and a “From Grape to Glass” experience highlighting the renowned Monsoon Vineyard in Hua Hin.

Furthermore, the event promises a variety of entertaining activities, including photo opportunities, social media check-ins, games, and giveaways. This approach ensures that visitors not only learn about the region but also have a memorable and enjoyable experience.

