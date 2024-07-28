Amazing Food Festival 2024 to be held at Pone King Petch Public Park Aug 10-12

Hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Amazing Food Festival 2024 aims to highlight the diversity of Thai food culture and elevate Thailand’s status as a world-class gastronomy tourism destination.

The Amazing Food Festival 2024 is scheduled for August 10-12 at Pone King Petch Public Park in Hua Hin, a change from the previous advertised location of Hua Don beach in Khao Takiab.

Visitors can look forward to a variety of attractions designed to offer an unforgettable Thai culinary experience.

This large-scale festival will feature signature dishes and specialty menus from Michelin-awarded restaurants, famous eateries, and street food vendors from around Thailand.

Top chefs will perform cooking demonstrations, sharing their secrets and techniques with the audience.

For those interested in exploring the local area, specially curated one-day trips will be available.

The festival will also feature a Zero Waste booth, educating attendees on sustainable practices and how to minimize waste, along with a Thailand Tourism Awards booth showcasing award-winning destinations and experiences in Thailand.

Beyond these, the festival promises a plethora of activities and surprises to keep attendees entertained.

In addition to the tasty food, the festival boasts an impressive lineup of live music performances each day. On August 10, OAT PRAMOTE will kick off the festivities with his energetic performance, followed by SERIOUS BACON, bringing their unique sound to the stage.

The following day, URBOYTI will get the crowd moving with his catchy tunes, and PONCHET will add to the excitement with his dynamic performance. The final day will see MORVASU serenading the audience with his smooth melodies, with ZOM MARIE closing the festival with a memorable show.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said, “The Amazing Food Festival 2024 reflects the government’s ‘Ignite Tourism Thailand’ vision, which aims to establish Thailand as a tourism hub. The event is expected to attract 50,000 visitors and generate 35 million Baht in revenue at each of the three locations, contributing approximately 100 million Baht to the Thai economy.”

The event is part of the Amazing Food Festival series, with other events having already been held in Phuket (July 5-7), Chiang Mai (July 20-22), before the final event in Hua Hin on Aug 10-12.

The event will start at 5 pm each day. Entrance is free.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/nhf3wtMjMuNAwyTr8

