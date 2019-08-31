The TAT together with local business operators in Hua Hin and nearby districts have organised the “Amazing Hua Hin 2019” campaign in order to promote tourism and travel for both local tourists and foreigners during the so called ‘Green Season’ by offering lowered room rates, and restaurants at a special price of up to 50% discount from September 1 – 30, 2019.

Local TAT office requested cooperation from business establishments in Hua Hin and nearby areas, which includes hotel businesses and accommodations, restaurants, cafes, souvenir shops and the like.

Business operators participating in this campaign are encouraged to offer discounts of 10 – 50% so as to attract more tourists from September 1 – 30, 2019.

With more than 30 business establishments in the area, TAT will also be giving away ‘Surprise Gifts’ souvenirs for the first 1,000 people who booked directly with the participating establishments and register by using the code “Amazing Hua Hin”.

Expats are also invited to take advantage of this month-long campaign organized by TAT and local establishments.

Tourists and locals who are interested in the promotion can follow and download the details of the establishment they have booked with.

For more information, log on to Facebook Page: ‘TAT PRACHUAP’ starting from 21 August 2019, or contact the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Prachuab Kirikhan Office at 032-513 885 and 032-513 871 daily from 09:30 – 16:30 hrs.

Log on to our Facebook Page to see the list of participating establishments

