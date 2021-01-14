Announcement from the Municipal

Thai citizens, foreigners as well as migrant workers travelling to Hua Hin and/or Prachuap Khiri Khan from certain vulnerable areas of each of the nine provinces listed below are required to fill-in personal details and necessary information online through: https://qrgo.page.link/tDCcC

Ang Thong

Bangkok

Chanthaburi

Chonburi

Nakhon Pathom

Nonthaburi

Rayong

Samut Prakan

Samut Sakhon

The Ministry of Public Health therefore advised the public (in any unnecessary circumstances) to postpone or cancel their travelling into Prachuap Khiri Khan Province from now until 31 January 2021.

STANDARD PROCEDURES FOR TRAVELLERS FROM CERTAIN VULNERABLE AREAS IN THE 9 PROVINCES:

Report to the nearest provincial hospital and take the Covid test.

If tested positive, treatment is required (consult health authorities).

If tested negative, one must self-quarantine for 14 days and regularly checked and tested by medical personnel. A ‘Covid-free’ certificate will be issued upon the completion of the quarantine.

FOR TRAVELLERS FROM 28 ‘MEDIUM-RISK’ PROVINCES:

Report to the Prachuap Public Health Office or village health authorities and wait for further instructions.

Fill-in the online forms of Mor Chana, Hua Hin Chana Applications and the Prachuap Public Health QR Code.

FOR TRAVELLERS FROM ‘LOW-RISK’ PROVINCES:

Self-quarantine for 14 days and observe for any symptoms. If symptoms persist, seek medical advice.

Fill-in the online forms of Mor Chana, Hua Hin Chana Applications and the Prachuap Public Health QR Code. ————————————————————————————————

Link for Hua Hin Chana QR Code:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf10ffgGN7rpKXTxFBTGIuEvhmDyQCAItd7SF0uieFb88D75Q/viewform

Link for Prachuap Public Health QR Code:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSetfyQ-A4Y4l6jIqedkqY_Jxu_GSjmLrm64wGkovr4KFJbv1A/viewform



_____________________________________________________________________ List of the 28 ‘medium risk’ provinces: Ang Thong Bangkok Chachoengsao Chanthaburi Chonburi Chumphon Kanchanaburi Lopburi Nakhon Pathom Nakhon Nayok Nonthaburi Pathum Thani Petchaburi Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Prachin Buri Prachuap Khiri Khan Ratchaburi Ranong Rayong Sa Kaeo Samut Prakan Samut Sakhon Samut Songkram Saraburi Singburi Suphan Buri Tak Trat



