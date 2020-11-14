Annual TAT guidelines meeting for 2021

On 10 Nov, Hua Hin Deputy Mayor Montree Chuphu was present during the meeting of 2021 Tourism Marketing Operations at the Anantara Hotel along with Ms Wasana Srikarnjana, president of Hua Hin / Cha-am Tourism Business Association and representatives of hotel business establishments in Hua Hin.

TAT Director (Prachuap Khiri Khan Office) Ms Soraya Homchun discussed the different plans and guidelines for tourism marketing in Prachuab Khiri Khan so as to improve the economic situation while boosting local tourism.

As Thailand is gradually opening its borders to international visitors, it is equally important to maintain safety health precautions to prevent the Covid-19 infection.

Currently, all tourist arrivals are required to undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine at designated Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) facilities despite there are plans of cutting short the quarantine period to 10 days.

