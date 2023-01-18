Another new hotel chain to open in Hua Hin

Absolute Hotel Services Announces First Eastin Estates Property with Signing of Eastin Estates Hua Hin

Jonathan Wigley, CEO of the Absolute Hotel Services Group, has signed an agreement with Mr Damrong Pitaksit, Miss Peerada Pitaksit, and Miss Peachaya Pitaksit of SMC Land Company Limited to launch the very first Eastin Estates branded property, Eastin Estates Hua Hin.

The 140-key luxury pet-friendly residential development provides an extended stay residential community experience to meet the growing needs of the active senior market, with services and facilities for residents that encourage health and social connections. Eastin Estates Hua Hin will feature a resident’s lounge, restaurant, convenience store, swimming pool, gym, walking track and wellness clinic and is just 30 minutes away from Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin and 30 minutes from the bustle of downtown Hua Hin.

The project is currently under development and has a planned opening in late 2023.

“We are very excited to announce the launch of Eastin Estates Hua Hin and are confident that the brand will provide residents with a unique, luxury service of great value under the strong backing and core values of the Eastin brand. The launch of Eastin Estates Hua Hin reaffirms that AHS Group is the first hospitality management company to launch a brand dedicated to this segment in Asia. We are looking forward to expanding the Eastin Estates brand in Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia”, said Jonathan Wigley.

AHS is one of Asia’s fastest-growing hospitality management and branding companies, with an ever-expanding geographic portfolio of hotels, resorts, and serviced residences.

Headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, with regional offices in Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, India and now Europe with more expansions planned, AHS and its brands have resonated with investors and consumers, contributing value to all stakeholders.

Covering the luxury to economy segments through its brands U Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Grand Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Hotels, Resorts & Residences, Eastin Easy, Eastin Estates, Travelodge, Vienna House, and Absolute Collection.

AHS is also interested in the golf industry through Absolute Golf Services and is the exclusive operator of the Travelodge brand in Thailand through Travelodge Thailand and the Vienna House brand under Vienna House Asia. AHS has developed and continues to evolve relevant hospitality solutions which work.

About Absolute Hotel Services (AHS) www.absolutehotelservices.net

