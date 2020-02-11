Anti-Corruption Campaign

Nopporn Wuttikul, mayor of Hua Hin together with the staff of Hua Hin Municipality led the ‘walking campaign against corruption’. The walking campaign started from Pone Kingpetch Park and ended at the Hua Hin Municipality School. This campaign is to publicise the awareness of corruptions and the conflict of interest by government officials.

The campaign was supported by the local government sector, private sectors, schools, associations, and the Hua Hin municipality under the slogan “STRONG” organised as a sufficiency organisation to combat corruptions. This campaign will lead Hua Hin to prevention and suppression of corruption among officials in accordance with the “Zero Tolerance and a Clean Thailand” image.

