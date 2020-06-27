Ao Manao beach to reopen in July

Ao Manao beach will reopen to the public starting the 1st of July but will be limited to 1,700 visitors a day. The popular beach resort in the Prachuap province is managed by the Royal Thai Air Force under the supervision of Wing 5 commander Grp Capt Chaiyos Sawansan.

The Grp Captain said yesterday that the reopening of Ao Manao beach was part of the fourth phase of the easing of restrictions. Accommodation and restaurants would be supervised in accordance with the “new normal’’ measures. Social distancing would still be implemented.

“About 8,000 people visited the beach during festivals and holidays,” says Capt Chaiyos.

He explained that 500 people can book for accommodations through Wing 5, and a maximum of 1,200 people would be allowed on the beach. Tables and sunbeds will be provided along the beach but the numbers will be reduced to ensure social distancing. “All visitors would also go through a checked-in process at the beach entrance.”

Only one entrance gate would be open, at the northern side of Wing 5, from 6:00am to 6:00pm. Four teams of lifeguards would be on duty along the beach.

Original Writer: Chaiwat Satyaem

Source: Bangkok Post

