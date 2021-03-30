Approximately 130,000 in Prachuap will be vaccinated

Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr Phrom Phririya Kitnuson, chaired a meeting of the Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee to discuss the results of an assessment carried out to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the province.

As of March 15th, 8 infections are recorded and 5 are currently hospitalised, Mr Phrom informed the meeting that 33 Myanmar citizens who had entered the province illegally had been arrested in Ao Noi district on March 3rd and after testing, 4 were found to test positive for Covid-19.

This is a matter that all border provinces have to address as more people try to cross into Thailand, more efficient screening processes should be in place from now on.

Officers should at first attempt to return the illegal entrant, but if this is not possible quarantine facilities should be available following public health measures.

The Deputy Governor has, on March 17th, been assigned to related departments including security and public health administrations to prepare the sites, equipment and personnel.

At this meeting, he stressed that officers must expedite the Covid-19 screening and take legal action as soon as possible.

They will also be charged with educating people about the vaccination process and there has already been a survey to seek support with 130,000 people targeted.

It is expected the first batch allocated will arrive in June and will be targeted at the priority group of 5,000 people including medical personnel, people with underlying disease, over 60’s, and other workers with high exposure.

Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin and 8 public hospitals have been approved as vaccination sites will the main reserve being kept at Prachuap city Hospital.

The Deputy Governor also asked people that travel frequently and exposes themselves to high risk should scan QR codes and get tested if they show any symptoms until they receive a negative test they should quarantine themselves at home and follow public health measures.

The sub-committee will also start carrying out random tests from today onwards in 11 locations with a target of 250 per month.

