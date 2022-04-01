April 1: Prachuap reports 421 new COVID-19 cases, 96 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Friday (April 1) reported 421 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 96 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 65 cases were found in Pranburi, 62 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 17 cases in Kuiburi, 15 cases in Thap Sakae, 30 cases in Bang Saphan, 22 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 114 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 36,455 cumulative total cases in the province, 35,915 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 33 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 356 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,020,176 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 448,793 have received one dose and 404,092 have received both doses, and 154,077 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 13,214 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

comments