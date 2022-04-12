April 12: Prachuap reports 242 new COVID-19 cases, 53 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Tuesday (April 12) reported 242 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 53 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 15 cases were found in Pranburi, 19 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 19 cases in Kuiburi, 33 cases in Thap Sakae, 24 cases in Bang Saphan, 12 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 67 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 40,218 cumulative total cases in the province, 39,422 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 43 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 348 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,024,815 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 449,970 have received one dose and 405,274 have received both doses, and 156,036 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 13,535 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

comments