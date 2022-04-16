April 16: Prachuap reports 171 new COVID-19 cases, 50 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Saturday (April 16) reported 171 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 50 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 15 cases were found in Pranburi, 21 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 8 cases in Kuiburi, 4 cases in Thap Sakae, 17 cases in Bang Saphan, 4 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 52 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 41,082 cumulative total cases in the province, 40,320 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 51 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 298 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,026,236 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 450,267 have received one dose and 405,559 have received both doses, and 156,672 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 13,738 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

comments