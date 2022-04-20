April 20: Prachuap reports 173 new COVID-19 cases, 38 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (April 20) reported 173 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 38 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 25 cases were found in Pranburi, 25 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 3 cases in Kuiburi, 13 cases in Thap Sakae, 13 cases in Bang Saphan, 7 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 49 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 41,656 cumulative total cases in the province, 40,962 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 44 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 225 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,028,135 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 450,575 have received one dose and 406,307 have received both doses, and 157,311 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 13,942 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

