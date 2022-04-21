April 21: Prachuap reports 171 new COVID-19 cases, 45 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (April 21) reported 171 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 45 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 15 cases were found in Pranburi, 19 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 5 cases in Kuiburi, 5 cases in Thap Sakae, 17 cases in Bang Saphan, 2 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 63 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 41,827 cumulative total cases in the province, 41,139 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 42 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 219 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,028,740 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 450,605 have received one dose and 406,695 have received both doses, and 157,412 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 14,028 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

