April 22: Prachuap reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, 37 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Friday (April 22) reported 134 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 37 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 10 cases were found in Pranburi, 10 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 11 cases in Kuiburi, 12 cases in Thap Sakae, 10 cases in Bang Saphan, 5 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 38 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 41,961 cumulative total cases in the province, 41,263 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 38 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 233 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,029,734 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 450,794 have received one dose and 407,244 have received both doses, and 157,612 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 14,084 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

