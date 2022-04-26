April 26: Prachuap reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 25 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Tuesday (April 26) reported 85 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 25 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 5 cases were found in Pranburi, 2 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 5 cases in Kuiburi, 5 case in Thap Sakae, 8 cases in Bang Saphan, 7 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 28 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 42,348 cumulative total cases in the province, 41,557 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 30 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 225 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,032,518 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 451,110 have received one dose and 408,819 have received both doses, and 158,410 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 14,179 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

