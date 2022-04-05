April 5: Prachuap reports 301 new COVID-19 cases, 101 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Tuesday (April 5) reported 301 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 101 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 12 cases were found in Pranburi, 26 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 8 cases in Kuiburi, 19 cases in Thap Sakae, 28 cases in Bang Saphan, 12 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 95 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 37,952 cumulative total cases in the province, 37,394 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 35 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 364 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,021,013 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 449,110 have received one dose and 404,212 have received both doses, and 154,442 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 13,249 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

