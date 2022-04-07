April 7: Prachuap reports 371 new COVID-19 cases, 97 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Thursday (April 7) reported 371 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 97 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 52 cases were found in Pranburi, 49 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 25 cases in Kuiburi, 21 cases in Thap Sakae, 41 cases in Bang Saphan, 6 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 80 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 38,681 cumulative total cases in the province, 38,069 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 36 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 418 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,022,376 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 449,450 have received one dose and 404,438 have received both doses, and 155,169 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 13,319 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

