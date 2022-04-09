April 9: Prachuap reports 313 new COVID-19 cases, 76 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Saturday (April 9) reported 313 new COVID-19 cases in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, of which 76 cases were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 45 cases were found in Pranburi, 50 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 23 cases in Kuiburi, 20 cases in Thap Sakae, 31 cases in Bang Saphan, 12 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 56 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the province today.

Of the 38,994 cumulative total cases in the province, 38,373 have made a full recovery.

Health officials say 41 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 420 patients are showing no or only mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced 1,023,234 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been provided in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of those, 449,726 have received one dose and 404,620 have received both doses, and 155,454 people have received a third vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, 13,434 people have received a fourth vaccine dose.

comments