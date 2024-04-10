April Splash: Here are all the things happening at Bluport Hua Hin this Songkran

Get ready to splash at Bluport Hua Hin and have a great time!

Join us for the ‘April Splash’ event, celebrating the Songkran festival, one of the world’s heritages, returning to The Square, Bluport Hua Hin, from April 13th to 16th this year. Guaranteed to be the most fun and wettest year yet! And it’s free entry!

Bluport Hua Hin welcomes the Songkran festival, a celebration of happiness for the whole family, with the 2024 Songkran Festival ‘April Splash’, drawing tourists to enjoy, have fun, and experience the blessings of Thai cultural heritage. Following UNESCO’s recognition of the Songkran tradition as an intangible cultural heritage on December 6, 2023, BluPort Hua Hin is embracing the soft power of Thai festivals. This acknowledgment marks Songkran as Thailand’s fourth intangible cultural heritage to be listed as a world heritage by UNESCO.”

This year, Bluport Hua Hin is responding to the government’s policy by organizing activities that blend ancient Thai cultural heritage with the charm of the seafront city of Hua Hin. Bluport Hua Hin has transformed the front area into a cultural heritage creation area and a water splash playground, offering performances and traditional Thai activities for young people to have fun, learn, and immerse themselves in Thai culture together. Additionally, everyone can enjoy shopping and tasting various foods and snacks within the event.

Miss Vajee Klomkliang, an executive of Hua Hin Asset Co., Ltd., said, ‘We intend for Bluport Hua Hin to be A MUST-CHECK-IN DESTINATION, a landmark of Hua Hin that tourists should not miss! We continuously develop its potential and create new diverse activities to meet the needs of tourists, families, and groups of friends who travel for relaxation during the Songkran festival. This year, we have focused on the uniqueness of Thai culture and have brought out the identity of Hua Hin city more distinctly through various activities. These activities are organized to entertain tourists, both Thai and foreigners, as well as local residents in Hua Hin and neighboring provinces during the 2024 Songkran festival’.

In addition to that, there are special activities to enjoy together on Sunday, April 14th, including the activity of making merit by offering dry food to monks.

This is accompanied by offering food to monks to enhance the auspiciousness in welcoming the Thai New Year at The Square in front of Bluport Hua Hin. Alongside this, there is the tradition of paying respect to elders by pouring water on their hands and seeking blessings according to Thai tradition, all amidst a pleasant atmosphere.

Furthermore, there is a fun water splash activity at the new location in Hua Hin, transforming Hua Hin 100/1 Alley, next to Bluport Hua Hin, into another must-visit water splash venue that everyone should not miss. Water tunnels are arranged along the route, increasing the excitement and intensity, with a DJ Party team coming to stir up the fun to welcome this Songkran festival. The event concludes with a super fun concert by the Mocca Garden band on April 16th at The Square in front of Bluport Hua

Hin, ensuring that this year’s Songkran festival will be unforgettable.

Special for shoppers! Get ready to enjoy hot promotions this summer with discounts of up to 70%, along with the chance to win prizes and various privileges in the ‘Summer-Summer Sale’ campaign. This offer is valid from March 23rd to May 9th, 2024.

Details of the rewards are as follows:

• The top 12 biggest spenders will receive special prizes when accumulating purchases of 400,000 baht or more.

• 2-night stay at Intercontinental Phuket worth 30,000 baht and Andamanda Phuket annual pass worth 10,000 baht, (4 prizes).

• 2-night stay at Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort worth 30,000 baht and VANA NAVA Water Jungle annual pass worth 10,000 baht (4 prizes).

• Wonder Pearl Cruise ticket (4 prizes, each prize worth 2,500 baht).

• Ultimate Fun Shopping Promotion: shop for 10,000 baht and get a free Summery-style Sisal Hemp Handbag! Or for every 5,000 Baht spent, you can get a special offer to buy the Sisal Hemp Handbag for only 399 Baht.

• Summer super best deal promotion: buy a non-refundable food card worth 100 baht and receive an additional 20 baht.

• Shop and redeem up to 1,200 baht

• Good Taste Best Deal promotion: Purchase products or dine at Hua Hin Taste (no minimum purchase required) and receive a movie ticket discount coupon from Bluport Cineplex. One voucher will be provided per receipt.

• Summer Of Legend: Reserve a table tennis table at The Legend Arena for only 100 Baht (a 50% discount) and receive a free trial gym pass for one day.

• Port Club members celebrating their birthday receive a free Gift Voucher worth 100 baht during their birthday month.

• Port Club Good Morning: Port Club members who spend at the gourmet market from 09:00 to 11:00 hrs. on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Wednesdays will receive double points, up to 1,500 baht or not more than 60 points.

• Hot Summer Points Promotion: During the summer, Port Club members can redeem a 100-baht discount with 900 points.

• At the Proud Thai Workshop, Port Club members can redeem 500 points for a free workshop on painting a mask with teacher “Tamk SilpSiam” from Ban Khon, Koh Kred. This workshop is worth 290 baht. Alternatively, Port Club members can shop for 1,000 baht and receive a free workshop.

• 4.4 Summer Double Points: Port Club members spending on April 4, 2024, will receive double points. (Terms and conditions apply).

• Discount at All Tastes: Port Club members receive a discount coupon of 5 baht per receipt when shopping at Hua Hin Taste.

• Port Club members shopping at The Gallery Hua Hin receive an immediate 50% discount.

• Wear a floral shirt to dine or shop at Bluport Hua Hin and receive a FREE set of Chevala Time & Sun.

Don’t forget to check in and gather together for fun during the Songkran festival in 2024.

Meet special promotions with the ‘Summer-Summer Sale’ campaign from March 23rd to May 9th, 2024, along with many activities within the event. Also, enjoy the ‘April Splash’ event happening from April 13th to 16th, 2024, at The Square, Bluport Hua Hin.

For more information, please contact Bluport Hua Hin at 032-905111, Facebook: Bluport Hua Hin Official, or Line: @Bluport

