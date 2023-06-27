Arrests in connection with the illegal trade of birds in Sam Roi Yot

The Royal Thai Police have successfully apprehended two suspected involved in the illegal trade of pink-necked green pigeons in Sam Roi Yot.

The arrest was made on June 24, 2023, following an operation led by Mr. Thirasak Phraim, the head of the Wildlife Conservation Unit of Area Conservation Office 3 (ACO 3), Petchaburi Branch, along with Captain Tonnakorn Thongkaew, Deputy Chief of Kanchanaburi Provincial Police Region 5 (Kanchanaburi Provincial Police).

Acting on multiple complaints and the discovery of online advertisements promoting the sale of the birds, wildlife conservation officers from ACO 3 Petchaburi joined forces with law enforcement authorities to combat the illegal trafficking. The joint operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects involved in the unlawful breeding and trading of protected birds.

Initially, the officers detained one suspect who was found in possession of 13 pink-necked green pigeons, providing crucial evidence against his accomplice. Shortly thereafter, a second suspect was apprehended with an additional 18 pink-necked green pigeons, along with a wooden cage and a metal cage, estimated to be worth approximately 10,000 baht. All seized items were preserved as evidence.

The arrests took place in the vicinity of Moo 8 and Moo 2, Tambon Sam Roi Yot, Sam Roi Yot District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. Following the arrests, both suspects were charged with the offenses of trading protected wildlife without a permit and possessing protected wildlife without authorization. They were subsequently handed over to the investigating officers at Sam Roi Yot Police Station to undergo legal proceedings.

In accordance with regulations, the confiscated birds were promptly transferred to the Wildlife Breeding Station located in Huai Sai, in Cha-am. The station will ensure the appropriate care and handling of the birds, taking into account their protected status.

Authorities have urged the public to report any violations of forestry and wildlife laws they witness to the 24-hour Forest Protection Hotline at 1362.

