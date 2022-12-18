Asia’s biggest first-responder exercise event held near Hua Hin

One of the world’s biggest first-responder exercises, NCT PRO Challenge Asia Training, took place near Hua Hin between Dec 13-16, with teams from Thailand, South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore participating in this anti-weapon and explosive training.

NCT PRO Challenge Asia 2022, which was held at the Naresuan Police Camp, allowed first-responder teams from Thailand, South Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore to gather to practice their skills with real-life scenarios.

The training is focused on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense and is considered the biggest of its kind in Asia.

Thai agencies participating in this event include the Border Patrol Police, the Police Aerial Reinforcement Division, the Patrol and Special Operation Division’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, the Office of Police Forensic Science, and the Royal Thai Army’s Counter-Terrorist Operations Center.

The exercise consists of scenario-based training in response to toxic chemical leaks from industrial factories, radioactive material detection, explosive removal, and shooting with chemical masks.

The training is provided based on the operational needs of the Royal Thai Police’s special forces and its SWAT units.

