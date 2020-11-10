AUCTION FOR UNIQUE PLATE NUMBERS

Tired of the old plate number of your car? Well, here’s an opportunity to change your plate number to a unique number that you wished (to bring you good luck, safe driving or simply it’s your lucky number).
The Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Transportation Office will organise an auction for unique car plate numbers on Saturday, 19 December at the Prachuap Grand Hotel from 9.00am onward.
There will be 301 plate numbers to choose from; available for cars, SUVs, van and pickup trucks. The auction will be in a customary bidding method as well as online via www.tabienrod.com
For more details, please contact the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Transportation Office: 032 602034 | Pranburi branch: 032 621443 | or Bang Saphan branch: 032 697227