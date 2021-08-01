Aug 1: Prachuap reports 140 COVID-19 cases, 105 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Sunday (Aug 1) reported 140 new COVID-19 cases, 105 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Most of the cases (88) were linked to the cluster at the PreBuild Camp, while one was linked to a Hua Hin shopping mall and another to the La Lua Resort.

Elsewhere in the province, 4 cases were found in Pranburi, 10 in Sam Roi Yot, 10 in Kuiburi, 2 in Thap Sakae, 2 in Bang Saphan, 6 in Bang Saphan Noi, and 1 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

No new deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 17.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 4,877.

Meanwhile, 66 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 4,877 cumulative total cases in the province, 988 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 3,872 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 56 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 144 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Prachuap Khiri Khan currently has capacity to treat 1,300 COVID-19 patients in field hospitals, quarantine facilities and hospitals.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that more than 137,551 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 104,384 have received one dose and 31,445 have received both doses. 1,722 people have received a third ‘booster’.

362 people, understood to be mainly French expats, have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

