Aug 2: Prachuap reports 89 COVID-19 cases, 9 in Hua Hin

Health officials on Monday (Aug 2) reported 89 new COVID-19 cases, 9 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 22 cases were found in Pranburi, 9 in Sam Roi Yot, 18 in Kuiburi, 8 in Thap Sakae, 9 in Bang Saphan, 8 in Bang Saphan Noi, and 6 in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of the 89 cases, 30 were from outside the province.

No new deaths were reported meaning the cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths in the province is 17.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the province since April 1 to 4,966.

Meanwhile, 45 people were also discharged from hospital or quarantine having made a full recovery.

Of the 4,966 cumulative total cases in the province, 1,032 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 3,917 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 56 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 132 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that more than 137,551 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 104,384 have received one dose and 31,445 have received both doses. 1,722 people have received a third ‘booster’.

362 people, understood to be mainly French expats, have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

