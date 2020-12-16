BAAC arranged ‘easy loan-repayment’ plan for customers

14 Dec, PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN – Mr Samart Iamwong, Director of the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) Muang Prachuap Khiri Khan branch announced the ‘easy loan-repayment’ plan in order to help customers affected by the ongoing economy downfall and as a result of the pandemic.
The loan plan aimed for customer’s sustainability for better quality of life, including the means to pursue a career or set up a small business to generate sufficient income.
BAAC has several loan schemes fit for eligible applicants (farmers, unskilled workers, individuals) and their flexibility for repayment with a low minimum interest.
Interested applicants can inquire details at any BAAC branch.
Original writer: Boonma Libob
Source: www.huahinsarn.com