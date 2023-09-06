Baan Fostier charcutier strengthens Hua Hin’s artisan food scene

You really need to try it for yourself…

While many of us enjoy eating seafood on the beach or sampling something tasty from the night market, for those of us who live here or are perhaps a frequent visitor, you will know that there is much more to Hua Hin’s culinary landscape than that.

Beneath the touristy veneer lies a vibrant community of passionate food artisans and producers, offering everything from smoked and cured salmon to locally-made chocolates, fresh pasta, artisanal breads, liquors and spirits and more.

Joining this group of local producers is Baan Fostier, a name rapidly becoming synonymous with the very best charcuterie available in the region.

Managed by the multifaceted Thierry Fostier and his wife, Wannapra, this small artisanal establishment takes the age-old tradition of meat curing to new heights.

Thierry, who previously made his mark with Maison Fostier in Bangkok, decided to retire for the peace and quiet of Hua Hin. But retirement, in the conventional sense, was not on the cards for him.

“I’ve always believed in keeping occupied,” he remarks, hinting at a career that spanned from tattoo artistry and motorcycle accessories to jewellery creation. An avid photographer too, Thierry’s passion for creation seamlessly translated into his latest venture.

Transforming a portion of his house in Hin Lek Fair into a charcuterie, Baan Fostier boasts exceptional quality meats – be it pork, beef, lamb and duck.

With a daily production of around 20 kilograms, Baan Fostier has carved a niche by supplying a handful of hotels and eateries in the vicinity with their great tasting produce. For those lucky enough to sample, the saucisson flavored with hints of fennel & aniseed, the richness of cashew and the subtle spiciness of green pepper, or the delightful saucisson with figs, testify to Baan Fostier’s commitment to quality.

“It’s about bringing the same level or even surpassing the quality available in Bangkok to Hua Hin,” Thierry told Hua Hin Today.

The products, handcrafted with care, not only brim with rich flavors and textures but are also emblematic of artisanal traditions.

The underpinning of Baan Fostier’s success lies in its unwavering dedication to sustainability and ethical sourcing.

“It’s very important to source local ingredients. All our herbs and spices come directly from Thailand,” Thierry said.

Pork from Ratchaburi, beef sourced from Cha-am or Khao Yai, and salt from Samut Songkram ensures the produce is made with a distinctly Thai touch. Collaborations with Thai cheese makers are evident in their use of brie and Camembert, while figs are sourced from Farm-A-Jarn in Hua Hin. “The basil, we grow ourselves,” adds Thierry.

However, pioneering such a venture in Hua Hin hasn’t been without challenges.

The climate, particularly the humidity, presents its own set of intricacies when producing charcuterie.

For Thierry, the heart of this endeavor lies in the community. Drawing a parallel between Hua Hin and Corfu, he reflects on the sense of solidarity and closeness here.

“It’s a small, close-knit community, but there’s a real sense of unity,” he shares.

For those keen to sample the products from Baan Fostier, the artisan charcuterief is nestled in the Hin Lek Fai area of Hua Hin. While they operate strictly by appointment, more information is available on their Facebook page.

📱 https://www.facebook.com/baanfostier

📞 090 927 5068

🌐 baanfostier.com

All images: Patrick Jacobs

