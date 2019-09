Baan Tum Farm, a state-owned campus located in Tambon Thab Tai, Hua Hin, is organizing a “Mini English Camp 3 & 4” for students during the school-break this October. This extra curriculum will be divided into 2 sessions.

The 1st session will be held on Wednesday, October 16 for students aged 13 – 15, and the 2nd session will be on Friday, October 18 for students 7 – 11 years old. A maximum of 50 students will be accepted.

For registration, call 089 410 9945

