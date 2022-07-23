Bach to Broadway – Classical Music at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

The excitement is returning to Hua Hin in style.

Bach To Broadway – classical music is performed in the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin to delight music fans with tunes from the world-renowned artists.

A dazzling evening featuring a world-class trio that will take you on a music journey from Baroque masterpieces all the way to Broadway showstoppers, passing through beautiful Neapolitan songs and opera favourites.

The special evening will be superbly performed by Monique Klongtruadroke is a Coloratura Soprano of Italian/Thai descent, Violinist Tasana Nagavajara and Pianist Alberto Firrincieli.

All guests can expect to be beautifully accompanied by a delightful assortment of canapés and evening drinks.

“Bach To Broadway”

Colonial Hall at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Friday, 29 July 2022

17:30 – 20:00 hrs.

Baht 980 net per person, including canapés and welcome sparkling wine

For more information or reservations, please call 0 3251 2021 to 38 or email at janwe@chr.co.th

