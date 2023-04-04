Back with a splash: A guide to public Songkran celebrations in Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan

Following a three-year hiatus related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Songkran events are set to make a splash again this year in Thailand.

The annual water festival, which celebrates the Thai New Year, was canceled or scaled back in previous years due to the pandemic, but this year, Songkran is back in full swing.

It is celebrated on April 13 every year, but the holiday extends to April 15 and is traditionally a time for people to come together, celebrate, and pay respect to their elders and ancestors.

It is also a time for cleansing and renewal, with the traditional water throwing representing the washing away of bad luck and sins, and welcoming in the new year with fresh starts and blessings.

This year’s Songkran events will take place in various locations across Thailand, including Hua Hin, Chiang Mai, and Bangkok, with festivities running from April 12th to 15th. The events will include traditional ceremonies, processions, parades, and, of course, plenty of water throwing.

The Songkran events in Hua Hin and throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan will feature a range of activities, including sand pagoda building contests, traditional Thai games, and live music. The festival also includes traditional ceremonies, such as pouring scented water on the hands of revered elders.

If you’re planning to attend this year’s Songkran events in Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan, here’s a guide to help you navigate some of the various festivities:

Round-necked sleeveless collar Songkran festival at Dechanuchit Road – April 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

This festival aims to preserve the Thai way of life by showcasing local food, products, and traditions. You can walk, taste, eat, and travel through the round-necked sleeveless collar market while enjoying live entertainment.

Hua Hin Songkran Festival – April 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Hua Hin Beach

Head to Hua Hin Beach for a sand pagoda building contest, traditional Thai children’s games, and community folk games. This festival is a great way to experience the local culture and traditions.

Pone Kingpetch Park – April 12, 2023 at 4:00 p.m

Join in the fun at Pone Kingpetch Park for live music, the opening ceremony, and the “Phee Pung Tai” game. You can also enjoy performances by the artist “ONE ONE”.

Pone Kingpetch Park – April 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m

Pouring scented water on the hands of revered elders. This traditional ceremony involves pouring scented water over the hands of the district chief and municipal executive as a gesture of respect. You can also enjoy more live music.

Songkran Saphan Pla – Hua Hin Fishing Pier – April 13-16, 2023

If you’re a foodie, you won’t want to miss this walking street market at Hua Hin Fishing Pier. Sample a variety of delicious foods while enjoying live music and the beautiful sea views.

Songkran Cha-Am Hua Hin on the Beach Festival – April 13-16, 2023 at Rama VI Camp Beach

This festival includes a variety of activities, such as sprinkling water on a Buddha image, building sand pagodas, and enjoying a giant water tunnel and foam party with DJs. You can also sample local food and products and listen to music by famous artists, including Da Endorphin, Pop Pongkool, Ice Saranyu, and Cocktail Band.

Market Village Hua Hin – April 13

Songkran celebrations at Market Village Hua Hin will take place at the front of the mall.

This year’s event sees artist The Toy perform. Expect lots of water splashing, loud music and big crowds.

Hua Hin Artists Village: April 14-16

If you’re looking for a unique way to celebrate Songkran this year, then head over to the Hua Hin Artist Village for an unforgettable experience. From April 14th to 16th, the Artist Village will be hosting the Art Arbour: Hua Hin Art & Workshop Week 2023, which promises to be a one-of-a-kind celebration of art and creativity. During the Art Arbour event, visitors can participate in a variety of workshops and activities that showcase the talents of the village’s artists.

Sam Roi Yot Songkran Festival, April 12-15

Long Lay Market, Sam Roi Yot beach

The festival features a traditional boat parade and merit making activities, which are sure to give visitors a glimpse into Thai culture and tradition.

There’s also live music performances each evening and not to mention lots of great food available at the night market with delicious food stalls offering a range of tasty treats.

Pak Nam Pran Songkran Seafood Festival, April 13-23

Pak Nam Pran’s Songkran Seafood Festival is an exciting event that will take place from April 13th to 23rd. The festival will feature a range of seafood delicacies that visitors can taste.

In addition, many popular artists such as Sek Loso, L.K.H., Mintira Inthira, Nes Cafe, Pathalung, Tom Dundee, Kaosuem, and Chaiyo Thanawat will be performing at the event. Visitors can also enjoy traditional music performances, an amusement park, and visit community shops that offer a variety of products. The festival will take place at Pak Nam Pran Beach, an area that measures 24 rai, making it a perfect location for visitors to relax, have fun, and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Ban Krut Feel Good music festival, April 14-15

Visitors will have the opportunity to indulge in delicious food along the beach while enjoying the lively music festival. The festival is set to take place on April 14-15, and will feature various well-known artists, local seafood, Otop products from Bang Saphan district, and handmade local products.

One of the highlights of the festival is the “Galamae” giant wok, which is a special dish being served to visitors on the opening day of April 14.

This dish is a must-try for visitors as it is a popular local delicacy in the area. With the combination of great food, lively music, and beautiful scenery, the Ban Krut Feel Good Music Festival is an event that visitors will not want to miss.

It will be the perfect way to experience Thai culture during the Songkran Festival and enjoy a fun-filled day with family and friends.

Remember to wear comfortable clothes that you don’t mind getting wet, as Songkran is a water festival. Also, be prepared for large crowds, so it’s a good idea to arrive early and stay hydrated. Finally, have fun and enjoy the festivities!

