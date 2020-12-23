Bang Saphan disinfects vulnerable areas against Covid infections

22 Dec, BANG SAPHAN – The department of Public Health and Environment, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the Bang Saphan Fishermen’s Association jointly conducted a sanitation effort and sprayed disinfectants in several areas in the district that are considered high-risk and vulnerable to the Covid infections.

Places like the Bang Saphan jetty, Sala Anek in Village no. 6 as well as the Ban Thong Mongkol School were the first few areas to be sanitized. Participated in the cleaning effort were Mr Sompong Nuchnongkamnan of the Thong Mongkol sub-district, Mr Natthapong Krainara, Deputy Director of Bang Saphan District, Mr Weerapoonpipat PhD and the Ddrector of Ban Thong Mongkol School

The Public Health Department also held a meeting with the entrepreneurs and employers of various factories in the district employing migrant labourers to monitor their workers’ health condition as well as at their accommodations. The departments also told employers to conduct a survey and prepare report of their foreign workers to monitor and prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections in the area.

Report: Pisit Ruenkasem

Source: huahinsarn.com

