Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin opens registration for Moderna vaccine

Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin will open registrations for the Moderna vaccine, it has been announced.

Registrations are open from 1pm today (July 7), according to an announcement posted on the hospital’s Facebook page on Tuesday (July 6).

The vaccine will cost 1,650 THB per dose, however there is likely to be limited availability.

To register, people need to scan the QR shown below and enter their details.

The vaccinations are expected to take place between October 2021 and March 2022.

Registration is only available online via the QR code.

