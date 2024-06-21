Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin organises lifesaving road training for taxi operators

Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, in collaboration with the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Transport Department and Hua Hin Bus Company Limited, has initiated a lifesaving road training program for Hua Hin taxi operators.

On Thursday (June 20, 2024), Ms. Pensri Nakbat, Head of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Transport Office, Pranburi Branch, presided over the opening ceremony of the BDMS life-saving training project. Attendees included Mr. Kitiphong Siripetchkasem, Managing Director of Hua Hin Bus Company Limited, and Dr. Pongsak Boonyaleephun, Assistant Director of Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin.

Ms. Pensri emphasized the significance of proper lifesaving techniques, particularly for road incidents that occur daily. Ms Pnsri said Prachuap Khiri Khan Province Transport is aware of the importance of saving lives in the right way, especially with road events that can happen every day.

Mr. Kitiphong expressed gratitude to Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin for organising the training, in which all car rental operators received knowledge and can actually use it. Because in everyday life, they are all likely to encounter a roadside emergency. Training will help them gain confidence and become capable of saving other people’s lives.

Dr. Pongsak highlighted Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin’s commitment to lifesaving training, noting that the hospital, managed by Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, regularly conducts such programs. The hospital recently provided training for car rental operators, in partnership with both government and private sectors, which covers essential skills like CPR, AED defibrillator use, and airway obstruction assistance.

Participants who complete the training receive a certificate from BDMS.

This program marks the first generation of training for Hua Hin taxi operators, with plans for future sessions to accommodate more participants interested in enhancing their lifesaving capabilities.

