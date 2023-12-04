Bangkok Hospital to offer free health talk for expats in Hua Hin this Thursday

Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin is set to host a free health talk specifically designed for the expatriate community in Hua Hin.

The event, titled “Resilience & Successful Aging,” focuses on the theme of overcoming difficulties and maintaining health in later life.

This free talk is scheduled to be held at the Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

The lecture, to be delivered in English, will feature insights from experienced psychiatrist doctors.

It aims to provide valuable information and strategies on resilience and how to age successfully, emphasizing the importance of mental and physical well-being in the face of life’s challenges.

Expatriates living in Hua Hin are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to gain insights into maintaining their health and well-being in a new cultural environment. The talk also serves as a platform for the expat community to connect and share their experiences.

Interested participants are requested to confirm their attendance as soon as possible.

For registration and further details, individuals can contact Khun Yanisa (Fah), International Marketing Executive, at Tel./ LINE: 080-050-1424.

comments