Bangkok to Hua Hin bus services suspended

In a bid to discourage inter-provincial travel, Bangkok to Hua Hin bus services have been suspended, it has been announced.

On Saturday, The Transport Co.,Ltd, Thailand’s state run bus operator announced the suspension of all southern bus routes from Bangkok until July 25.

Mr. Sanyalak Panwattanalikit, President of Transport Co., Ltd, said that the move was in accordance with the latest restrictions from the Center for Situation Administration of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Mr. Sanyalak said that routes to the north, northeast and east Thailand will continue but the number of services available will be greatly reduced to just 13 routes per day.

Mr. Sanyalak confirmed as of Saturday July 11:

All southern bus routes will be suspended

The northern routes: Bangkok-Khlong Lan, Bangkok-Lom Sak, Bangkok-Uttaradit, will operate only one return trip per day.

Northeastern and eastern routes: operation for service on 10 routes: Bangkok – Nong Bua Lamphu, Bangkok – Nakhon Phanom, Bangkok – Loei – Chiang Khan, Bangkok – Surin, Bangkok – Buriram, Bangkok – Ubon Ratchathani, Bangkok – Mukdahan, Bangkok – Rattanaburi, Bangkok – Trat will operate only one return trip per day.

Bangkok-Saraburi, will operate 5 return trips per day.

For passengers who have already booked tickets to travel between July 10 and 25 they can get a full refund from any of the company’s ticket booths up to three hours before they were due to depart.

For passengers who used their state welfare cards to purchase tickets, they are unable to receive a refund but can postpone their booking to a future date.

For more information about transportation, please contact Call Center 1490, or call the Transport Co.,LTD 24 hours a day, or contact the company’s ticket offices nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has ordered domestic airlines and airport operators to consider canceling or rescheduling domestic flights scheduled between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., and rearranging the working hours for their personnel to avoid travels during the night curfew.

In a statement issued by the Thai AirAsia on Saturday, the airline announced suspending all its domestic flights during the July 12-31 period due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

