Banyan Hua Hin Introduces Refreshed Identities: BelVida Estates and Terra Villa Village

Banyan Golf Club to be rebranded within early 2024

Banyan Hua Hin, the healthy active lifestyle community nestled along Thailand’s gulf coast, announces a rebranding initiative to redefine its distinctive project components.

The rebranding unveils the following transformations:

As of January 1, 2024, Banyan Residences Villas will continue under the name BelVida Estates Hua Hin .

. Banyan Village, the long-term rental village, will continue under the name Terra Villa Village Hua Hin

Banyan Privilege Club will continue under the name BelVida Privilege Club.

Furthermore, within the first quarter of 2024, near the end of the peak season, Banyan Golf Club will be rebranded. The name will be revealed in early 2024.

The new name ‘BelVida’ is an adaptation from the Italian word ‘belvita’, which means ‘the good life’. ‘Estates’ stands for the privacy and luxury that homeowners enjoy. The BelVida Estates logo takes the memorable font and design from the Banyan Residences Villas logo.

Similarly, ‘Terra’ in Terra Villa pays homage to the earthy hues of the village’s distinctive roofs, a name echoed in the refreshed logo, embracing the unique architectural elements.

Assuring continuity and commitment, all current villa owners, club members, tenants, and privilege club members will retain their rights and benefits without alteration. The dedication to providing exceptional services remains steadfast, upheld by the same passionate team.

Record-breaking performance

Over the past 15 years, Banyan Thailand has developed a thriving golf & social community, which has accelerated with the introduction of the Healthy Active Lifestyle Concept.

Banyan flourished in the post-COVID era, and its success continues to break records. Today, Banyan Residences is perceived as the best and most high-end residential development in Hua Hin due to the mix of quality, luxury, and location, with recent awards underpinning its reputation. The company has also achieved unprecedented villa sales in the 2022 – 2023 period.

Banyan Resort Village has become the favourite resort-style home for Thai and foreign residents. The average occupancy rate at Banyan Resort Village exceeds 80%, and this peak season is close to 100%.

Banyan Privilege Club has grown from its start in 2020 to more than 2,500 members in 2023, offering benefits at 60+ partners across Hua Hin and monthly exciting events.

Banyan Golf Club is internationally regarded as one of the best golf clubs in Asia Pacific and has been granted over 50 awards in the last decade, such as “The Best Golf Club Experience in Asia Pacific” and is listed in the “Top 1,000 in the World by Rolex”. This year, Banyan Golf Club exceeded 40,000 rounds for the first time in its history,

Building strong, differentiated brands

Tjeert Kwant, Group CEO and Director, said: “The new brands that we have carefully selected in consultation with brand experts will perfectly reflect the identity of each project component. These brands will support us in differentiating the project in the best possible way and position us for future growth.”

“We are confident that the added value of being a homeowner and a golf club member will further grow with the success of the project. Our team remains fully committed to delivering the best living, golfing, and dining experience to our homeowners, tenants, club members and visitors,” he added.

The rebranding marks a new chapter in the legacy of Banyan Hua Hin, setting the stage for elevated experiences and continued excellence.

The company will launch the new websites www.belvidahuahin.com for BelVida Estates and www.terravillahuahin.com for Terra Villa Village before the end of the year.

Golf bookings can still be booked via www.banyanthailand.com.

