Bars and pubs in Hua Hin to remain closed indefinitely

Bars and pubs in Hua Hin are to remain closed until further notice, according to the latest order released by the provincial authority.

The order, dated Jan 23 and effective from Jan 25, follows the rules of Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The order extends the indefinite closure of bars, pubs and karaoke venues throughout the province, including in Hua Hin and Nong Khae.

If you are reading this you could be forgiven for thinking that you have already seen bars and pubs open in Hua Hin and Nong Khae.

The reason for this is that those venues have food licenses and are essentially trading as ‘restaurants’, which enables them to meet the current requirements regarding the sale of alcohol.

Said venues must also have SHA approval, while operators are required to ensure a ‘Covid-free setting’ in line with the precautionary measures outlined from the Ministry of Public Health aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

Venues which are not SHA approved and which are not operating as restaurants are not permitted to open.

The order also formally confirms that restaurants in Hua Hin and Nong Khae can now serve alcohol until 11pm, as first reported by Hua Hin Today on Thursday (Jan 20).

Hua Hin and Nong Khae are regarded as pilot tourism areas which means the rules regarding the sale of alcohol differ slightly from other districts in the province.

comments