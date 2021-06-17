Bars and pubs in Hua Hin to remain closed

Any hope that Hua Hin’s bars and pubs would be reopening any time soon were dashed on Wednesday.

Officials from the Communicable Disease Committee of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province have confirmed that bars and pubs in Hua Hin will remain closed in accordance with government policy aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The possibility about the early reopening of bars and pubs in the town was raised at a meeting held on Wednesday (June 16) and comes amid pleas from the province’s entertainment industry to be allowed to reopen.

Provincial authorities said they asked Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) if they would consider allowing bars and pubs in the area to reopen.

However, the request was rejected in line with the government’s current policy that prohibits bars and pubs from opening.

While bars and pubs not only in Hua Hin but throughout Thailand look set to remain closed for the foreseeable future, there is a slight hope that restaurants may soon be allowed to serve alcohol.

Earlier this week, the Thai Restaurant Association president Thaniwan Kulmongkol submitted a letter of petition to Prime Minister and CCSA Chairman Prayut Chan-o-cha, on a number of issues, namely the extension of opening hours and that restaurants be allowed to serve alcohol.

The CCSA is expected to consider the association’s demands on the upcoming Friday, according to CCSA Operations Center director Nattapon Nakpanich.

