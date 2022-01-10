Bars, pubs in Hua Hin invited to submit applications to reopen

Provincial health officials have offered a glimmer of hope (of sorts) that Hua Hin’s nightlife will be allowed to resume later this month.

The operators of bars and pubs in Hua Hin have been invited to submit an application to the local authorities to seek permission to reopen.

Applications must be submitted before 15 January 2022.

Disease control measures state that entertainment venues, such as bars, pubs and karaoke lounges must remain closed in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Many such venues in Thailand have been closed for more than one year.

However, on Friday (Jan 7), Thailand’s COVID-19 task force announced that entertainment venues may be able to reopen later this month, with the unusual caveat that they can do so providing they operate as a restaurant.

Venues will be able to serve alcohol and host live music, but dancing will not be allowed, at least initially.

Throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan, officials are now inviting the operators of entertainment venues to submit an application to open as a restaurant before Jan 15, prior of the planned Jan 16 reopening.

Operators can apply to reopen by contacting the District Disease Control Action Center or the Provincial Public Health Office.

Venues will need to have an SHA+ certification and meet other disease control measures.

Officials said teams will be sent out to survey venues in accordance with the specified standards before proposing to the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee for approval to open a business.

If permission is given for a business to reopen, a strict supervision and monitoring system will be in place to ensure rules are being adhered to, officials said.

