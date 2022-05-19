Basic life support training given to Hua Hin tourism operators

A range of potentially life saving skills have been given to a group of tourism operators from Hua Hin and Cha Am.

On Wednesday (May 18) members of the Hua Hin and Cha Am Tourism Business Association received the training at a special event held at the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa.

The training was given by staff from Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin and included sessions on basic life support, cardiac resuscitation (CPR) and automatic defibrillation (AED).

An exercise simulated a situation where a patient had stopped breathing, while another taught those in attendance how to use an automatic defibrillator.

Everyone who attended received a certificate showing they had completed the theoretical and practical training.

The event was organised to help mark the 50th anniversary of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited.

Dr. Weerasak Pongpattanaphan Director of Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin said the event was held as part of “BDMS Lifesaving Training” project, the aim of which is to teach people life saving skills.

Dr. Weerasak also encouraged people to create volunteer networks in their local communities that can provide first aid to patients before they are able to be seen by a doctor.

Dr. Weerasak said everyone has the potential to become a lifesaver or save another person’s life.

“You don’t have to have superpowers to be a hero, providing you have the knowledge and confidence gained from undergoing practical training”, Dr. Weerasak said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Wasana Srikanjana, President of the Hua Hin / Cha-am Tourism Business Association said most of the attendees were from the hotel business sector and recognised the importance of receiving life saving training.

She said the training will help staff be able to respond to a potential emergency situation with a hotel guest or even a family member.

comments